Creative Diagnostics Launches Comprehensive Fumonisin Test Reagents For Precise Food Safety Analysis

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Creative Diagnostics, a leading and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for food, feed, environmental and toxicological sample analysis, announced the launch of its comprehensive line of Fumonisin Test Reagents, including conjugates, antibodies and test kits. These new reagents offer reliable and accurate solutions for detecting the harmful mycotoxin, fumonisin, in various food and grain products.



Fumonisins are mycotoxins produced by several Fusarium species, including Fusarium verticillioides and Fusarium proliferatum. These compounds are inhibitors of ceramide synthetase, preventing membrane biosynthesis. In humans, fumonisins have been linked to esophageal cancer. For animals, including horses, pigs, poultry, and cattle, fumonisins can cause heart and liver damage, growth retardation, and kidney and liver cancer. Like other mycotoxins, fumonisins harm animals and humans through the food, feed and pet food supply chain. Corn and small grains such as wheat, oats and barley are the main crops affected.



Exposure to fumonisin can cause a variety of health problems in humans and animals, thus the detection of this mycotoxin is of critical importance and requires reliable analytical methods. Creative Diagnostics is committed to developing quality assays to support the development of mycotoxin detection. After years of research by its technical staff, Creative Diagnostics has successfully developed a range of antigens and antibodies for immunoassays and established enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) detection platforms.



Creative Diagnostics now offers a variety of Fumonisin Test Reagents to provide a reliable and sensitive method for detecting fumonisin in food and grain products, helping to ensure the safety of the food supply. These new Fumonisin Test Reagents are designed for use in a variety of analytical techniques, including ELISA, HPLC, and PCR. The company also offers a variety of other mycotoxin test kits and custom assay development services to meet the specific needs of its customers.



For example, the Fumonisin B1 Test (DTS437) is a competitive immunoassay for the semi-quantitative detection of Fumonisin B1 in grain or feed. The kit can be stored at room temperature (2-30 degree C) and is stable until the expiration date (18 months) marked on the foil pouch. In addition, the Fumonisin Plate Kit (DEIA6848) can be used for the quantitative analysis of fumonisin in corn, corn meal, corn germ meal, corn gluten meal, and corn/soy blend. These Fumonisin Test Reagents are easy to use and can be performed in a variety of laboratory settings.



Creative Diagnostics offers a comprehensive portfolio of Fumonisin Test Reagents for the detection of fumonisin in food products, contributing to consumer safety and regulatory compliance in the food industry. For more information and to explore Creative Diagnostics' food safety products, please visit



