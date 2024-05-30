(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has stated that historians and scientists in the West are now recognizing that NATO's expansion following the Cold War contributed to conflict in Europe. Lavrov attributed this expansion to the United States' strong desire to dominate the continent.



During a meeting of ambassadors in Moscow, Lavrov highlighted that many Western experts now share the perspective that NATO's expansion, which occurred after the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Union's offer for unification with Europe, was a mistake. He emphasized that was not dissolved despite the changing geopolitical landscape, indicating a deliberate effort by the United States to maintain control over Europe through the alliance.



Lavrov referenced a recent interview by prominent United States economist and political scientist Jeffrey Sachs, who criticized successive United States administrations for expanding NATO into former Soviet satellite states in Eastern Europe. Sachs pointed out that this expansion was motivated by the goal of dominating Eurasia and solidifying America's position as the sole superpower.



The remarks from Lavrov and Sachs underscore growing recognition in Western academic circles of the consequences of NATO expansion and its impact on European security dynamics.

