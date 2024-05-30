Seven Injured In Overnight Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv in the early hours of Thursday, May 30.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the post, Russian forces launched massive missile strikes on Kharkiv and the village of Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv district.
The enemy attack damaged non-residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure sites and caused fires at various addresses. All fires have already been extinguished.
Earlier reports said that the Russian army struck a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv on the night of May 29 to 30.
