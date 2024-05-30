Russian Army Kills 550 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have killed 550 and at least 1,354 children in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of the morning of May 30, 2024, according to official figures from juvenile prosecutors, 550 children were killed and more than 1,354 suffered injuries of different degrees of severity," the post reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, most children were killed or injured in the Donetsk region - 534, Kharkiv region - 379, Kherson region - 152, Dnipropetrovsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 130, Zaporizhzhia region - 108, and Mykolaiv region - 107.

On May 28, a Russian strike on Selydove, Donetsk region, killed a 13-year-old boy.

On the same day, enemy shelling injured a four-year-old boy in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.