Ukrainian Sea Drones Destroy Two Russian Boats In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian intelligence officers have used Magura V5 naval attack drones to destroy two boats of the Russian invaders.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to preliminary information, the sea drones struck the KS-701 Tunets boats.

"On May 30, 2024, Group 13, a special unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, using Ukrainian-made Magura V5 naval drones, once again successfully attacked a ship and boat fleet of the aggressor state of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea," the post said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the special operation was carried out thanks to the support of the United24 global fundraising platform.

In an attempt to destroy the attack sea drones on the approach to Vuzka Bay, Russian forces in Crimea scrambled Su-27/30/35s, MiG-29s, Be-12s, An-26s and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters 32 times.

The invaders also randomly used small arms and 30mm cannons.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency recalled that since the beginning of this year, the Group 13 special unit had already destroyed a number of Russian vessels using Magura V5 sea drones, including the missile ship Ivanovets, the large landing ship Tsezar Kunikov, the corvette Sergei Kotov and the high-speed patrol boat Mangust.