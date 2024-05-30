Nine Injured In Enemy Strikes On Kharkiv Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nine people were in enemy shelling of Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on Wednesday, May 29.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

He said that the enemy launched a missile attack on two locations in Kharkiv last night.

"A two-story administrative building of a municipal enterprise was hit. [...] Six women and one man suffered minor injuries," he said.

In addition, in the village of Mala Danylivka, Kharkiv district, two missiles hit the territory of an educational institution overnight, destroying the building of an equestrian sports club. A dormitory building was also partially destroyed.

On Wednesday, May 29, in the village of Kyrulivka, enemy shelling damaged a private house, a garage and a fence.

The village of Ruska Lozova was hit by a guided aerial bomb. Seven private houses, a garage, and a car were damaged. A man was injured.

The Russian army also shelled the village of Kolisnykivka, damaging a house and an outbuilding and injuring a woman.

In the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Russian shelling damaged a private house, a fence and a garage.

"A total of 11,293 people were evacuated from the Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts," Syniehubov said.