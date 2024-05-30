(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participantsof the themed“Mitigating Environmental Impact ofLandmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future,” Azernews reports.

The address reads:

"Dear Conference participants,

I welcome you on the occasion of the opening of theInternational Conference themed“Mitigating Environmental Impact ofLandmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future”.

Today, mines and unexploded ordnance continue to remain an acuteproblem posing threat to people's security across many countries with jeopardizing human life, the mines seriously challengesocioeconomic development, damage the environment and culturalheritage, hinder post-war recovery and development initiatives, andultimately impede the Sustainable Development Goals, even decadesafter wars have ended.

While mine explosions pose a threat to people's lives and puttheir very right to live into question, they also significantlydamage the environment. Plastic waste resulting from an explosionentails environmental consequences by negatively impacting soilstructure. Mines that remain unearthed for a long time can lead tohazardous chemical reactions. The soil not in use due to threat ofmines is subjected to erosion and abrasion. Therefore, it isparticularly significant that today's conference is organized inthe run-up to the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties tothe UN Framework Convention on Climate Change – COP29, whichAzerbaijan will host.

Azerbaijan is bearing the brunt of a 30-year long conflict andoccupation of its lands by Armenia, suffering from mine pollutionproblem and stands among the most mine-polluted countries of theworld. According to initial estimates, roughly 12 percent of thecountry's territory is polluted by 1.5 million mines and an unknownnumber of unexploded ordnances.

Since the end of the war in 2020, 361 of our citizens, mostlycivilians, have fallen victim to mine explosion, resulting in 68deaths and 293 severe injuries. Overall, since the beginning ofArmenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, over 3400 of our citizenshave suffered from mines, including 358 children and 38 women. Thesteady increase in the number of mine victims is associated withArmenia's refusal to provide the accurate maps of the mines itplanted across Azerbaijan's territory, and with placing booby trapsalong the roads, cemeteries, and other civilian facilities locatedbehind the former line of contact. From 2020 to 2023, new minezones were created stretching up to 500 kilometers, new mines hadbeen planted in Azerbaijan. Responsibility for that rests withArmenia.

Challenges we face on demining also hamper our development andrecovery efforts, creating serious obstacles for the return of 800thousand formerly displaced persons.

Humanitarian demining is among the top priorities ofAzerbaijan's state policies, and the foundation of that was laid bythe National Leader of the Azerbaijani people – Heydar Aliyev, the primary body in charge of humanitarian demining inAzerbaijan is the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan– ANAMA.

So far, some 140 thousand hectares have been cleared of 119,946mines and unexploded ordnances. Yet, mined areas stretch far beyondthat. Mines are easy to plant but mine clearance is much moredifficult and complex process. In a short span of time, Azerbaijanhas mobilized all its strength, and is using the most advanced andcutting-edge technologies available worldwide. We are implementingmeasures to enhance efficiency in mine clearance, and ourcapabilities have significantly improved compared to previousyears. All-women demining teams have also been deployed since lastyear.

Our country is implementing humanitarian demining at its ownexpense. Adequate political and practical support from theinternational community for mitigating humanitarian consequences ofmines and demining the affected areas are of utmostsignificance.

While addressing its mine problem, Azerbaijan has simultaneouslylaunched multiple initiatives to rivet the internationalcommunity's attention to this matter. As you may know, last yearour country has officially declared humanitarian demining as the18th National Sustainable Development Goal, and we are working toensure the recognition of this issue as the UN's Global 18th SDG the meantime, Azerbaijan has launched an initiative to establisha Special Contact Group on Humanitarian Demining within theNon-Aligned Movement. The Contact Group has begun operating sincelast September.

At the 15th meeting of the states-parties to the“1954 HagueConvention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event ofArmed Conflict,” held in 2013, a resolution titled“The Impact ofMines on Cultural Heritage” was adopted upon Azerbaijan'sinitiative. As a follow-up to this momentous resolution, Azerbaijanhosted a special conference in Aghdam this May, themed“The Impactof Mines and Unexploded Ordnance on Cultural Property.”

In the past three years, our country has hosted a number ofinternational conferences, in collaboration with the UN, dedicatedto the subject of mines. Along with being leading platforms for thediscussion of mine action matters, these events draw greaterattention to this significant problem that troubles humanity in themodern era. Presently, Azerbaijan is working with the UN toestablish the“Center of Excellence” to provide education on themine action. A letter of intent is due to be signed between theANAMA and the UN Development Programme on the sidelines of thisConference. This notable development will allow Azerbaijan to shareits expertise with the countries that face similar problems.

Today's event demonstrates Azerbaijan's determination to tacklethe mine issue, one of the challenges of modern times. I believethat this conference will contribute to addressing the problem ofmines and their consequences, including the environmental impact,as well as to the exchange of advanced experience in the area ofthe mine action.

I extend my best wishes to you and wish the conference everysuccess.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 May 2024"