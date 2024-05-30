Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Pakistan Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

A meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Jeyhun Bayramovand Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is taking placein Islamabad, Azernews reports, citing the pressservice of the of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan (MFA).

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov arrived atPakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was received by thecountry's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad IshaqDar.

Bilateral and regional issues will be discussed during thetalks.