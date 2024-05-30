Azerbaijan's Landmine Problem In Spotlight Of Italian Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italian news agencies Agenzia Nova and Kmetro have publishedarticles highlighting the ongoing problem of mine contamination inthe liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The articles mentioned that Azerbaijan is a country that sufferson a large scale from the problem of land mines and other types ofunexploded ordnance.“This region has been since the beginning ofthe 90s - after the first Karabakh war – an area where one of thehighest concentrations of mines is found. When Azerbaijan regainedcontrol of this region it found approximately 1.5 million landminesand an unknown number of war remnants scattered acrossapproximately 12 percent of its territory. Landmines can remainactive for many years, making them particularly treacherous. Overthe past three and a half years, more than 200 incidents oflandmine explosions have occurred in Azerbaijan, resulting in 359casualties, including women and children,” the articles noted.

The articles also emphasized that Baku, the capital ofAzerbaijan, will host the 3rd International Conference on MineAction on Friday.“The Caucasian country intends to use thisopportunity to strengthen existing partnerships and establish newalliances towards achieving a world where there are no more mines Azerbaijan, the issue also has an additional significance thisyear, given that Baku holds the presidency of COP29, theinternational climate conference, and will focus tomorrow andFriday's event on the environmental impact of landmines and themobilization of resources for a safe and green future. Theconference will bring together global leaders, experts andstakeholders to collectively explore sustainable solutions andfoster international collaboration,” the articles underlined.