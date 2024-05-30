Russia suggests significant overhaul tax policy

(MENAFN) The Finance of Russia has put forward a comprehensive set of amendments to the nation's tax system, aiming to introduce a new progressive tax structure and modify the budget legislation for the years 2024-2026. This development was reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Tuesday, the official newspaper.



The initiative follows an announcement made last month by Russian Finance Anton Siluanov, outlining plans for public consultations regarding tax system updates. The draft amendments, now submitted, reflect the culmination of these discussions and consultations conducted in parliament.



Under the proposed changes, the tax system will transition from two income brackets to five. Individuals earning up to USD26,900 annually will be subject to a 13 percent tax rate, while those with incomes ranging from USD26,900 to USD56,000 per year will face a 15 percent tax. Taxpayers earning between USD56,000 and USD224,200 annually will be taxed at a rate of 18 percent, while those with incomes between USD224,200 and USD560,600 will face a 20 percent tax rate. The highest earners, with annual incomes surpassing USD560,600, will be subject to a 22 percent tax rate.



Russian Finance Minister Siluanov expressed confidence that the proposed amendments would create a stable and predictable environment for citizens, businesses, and regions, ultimately contributing to the country's economic prosperity.



The legislative process is expected to unfold over the next two months, with parliamentary approval anticipated, enabling the changes to come into effect on January 1, 2025. The Finance Ministry estimates that these measures will generate more than USD29 billion in revenue for the state coffers in the upcoming year.

