European stocks fall amid concerns about prolonged interest rate hikes, continued inflation

(MENAFN) European experienced a notable decline on Wednesday, driven by apprehensions surrounding prolonged high global interest rates and lingering concerns about inflation in the region's largest economy. The European STOXX 600 closed down by 1.1 percent, reaching its lowest level in three weeks and marking the most significant single-day drop since April 16. Major stock exchanges across the region witnessed sharp declines, with both the French CAC 40 index and the Italian index leading losses, each plummeting by approximately 1.5 percent.



The rise in bond yields further exacerbated market jitters, with German ten-year bond yields reaching their highest level in over six months. The latest transactions saw yields rise to 2.685 percent, following reports of a 2.8 percent increase in inflation in Germany for May, slightly surpassing expectations. German bonds, considered the benchmark for the European continent, experienced heightened volatility amid these developments.



Worries over major central banks maintaining elevated interest rates for an extended duration reverberated across global markets, evidenced by ten-year US Treasury bond yields reaching their highest level in four weeks, alongside a downturn in Wall Street stocks. Amidst this backdrop, all major sectors within the STOXX 600 index recorded losses, with the basic resources and utilities sectors among the worst performers, each experiencing declines of approximately two percent.



The overall market sentiment reflected investors' growing concerns over the implications of sustained high interest rates and persistently elevated inflation levels on economic growth and corporate earnings. These uncertainties contributed to heightened volatility and a cautious outlook among market participants, underscoring the challenges facing European equities amidst a backdrop of evolving macroeconomic conditions.

