(MENAFN) A session of France’s National Assembly came to a standstill on Tuesday as a lawmaker raised a Palestinian flag during discussions concerning whether Paris should acknowledge Palestinian statehood.



Sebastien Delogu, representing La France Insoumise (LFI) in the lower house, was temporarily suspended and faced financial penalties for his actions. Despite being escorted out of the chamber, Delogu received applause from fellow lawmakers.



The interruption took place as Trade Franck Riester addressed inquiries from another LFI member regarding the French government’s stance on recognizing Palestinian statehood and advocating for the cessation of economic relations with Israel.



National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet condemned Delogu’s gesture as unacceptable, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum within the parliamentary setting.



Delogu defended his action by stating that he displayed the flag to draw attention to the use of French weaponry in conflicts resulting in civilian casualties.



This incident coincided with Spain’s formal recognition of Palestine as an independent state, alongside similar moves by Norway and Ireland. These diplomatic maneuvers occurred amidst ongoing violence in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have drawn criticism internationally for the loss of civilian lives.



French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but cautioned against recognizing Palestinian statehood under emotional circumstances.

