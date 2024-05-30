Israel plans on elongating war till end of year

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Israel's National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi revealed that the country's military operation in Gaza is expected to continue until at least the end of the year. The operation was initiated following a series of raids by Hamas on southern Israeli settlements in October, resulting in casualties and hostage situations.



Hanegbi highlighted the progress made by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in gaining control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a buffer zone along the Egypt-Gaza border. He expressed confidence that the IDF would eventually secure full control of the corridor, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with Egypt to prevent weapon smuggling.



The IDF's recent assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah drew international concern regarding potential civilian casualties. However, the Israeli government defended the operation, stating it was necessary to combat Hamas effectively.



As a result of the incursion, thousands of people in Rafah have been displaced, adding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Recent Israeli shelling and airstrikes in the region have led to further casualties, with reports indicating a significant number of deaths among civilians seeking shelter outside Rafah.



With the continuation of military actions and ongoing tensions in the region, the situation in Gaza remains volatile, with implications for both Israeli security concerns and the humanitarian situation for Palestinian civilians.

MENAFN30052024000045015687ID1108275243