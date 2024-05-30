Media reports UK king accepting prize from Ukrainian Nazi

(MENAFN) In a recent investigation conducted by outlet Declassified United Kingdom, it has been uncovered that Britain's King Charles, then Prince of Wales, accepted an award from a Ukrainian Nazi veteran in 1983. The investigation unearthed a photograph depicting Prince Charles receiving an honorary law degree from Peter Savaryn, a former member of the Waffen-SS, during a ceremony at the University of Alberta in Canada.



Peter Savaryn, who served as the university's chancellor from 1982 to 1986, had a controversial past, having fought for Nazi Germany during World War II as part of a Ukrainian Waffen-SS unit. Despite Prince Charles praising those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against Adolf Hitler during his acceptance speech, the award was conferred on him by a veteran with ties to the Nazi regime.



The 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, also known as the Galicia Division, attracted volunteers from western Ukraine and required members to pledge allegiance to Adolf Hitler. This division has been accused of perpetrating atrocities against Jews, as well as other Polish and Soviet civilians, during the war.



In response to the revelation, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Charles received the award from the University of Alberta during a royal visit in 1983, describing the university as a "highly respected Canadian institution." The Palace stated that all normal vetting procedures had been followed by the hosts, and it was recommended that the Prince accept the honor at the time.

