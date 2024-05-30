Unusual Book For Female Entrepreneurs: Are You VISIBLE?: What Happens In Your Business When You Show Up For Yourself

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) l-e.jpeg" width="192" height="300" alt="online visibility, women empowerment, business short read, digital marketing" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

- Angélique BinetHANWELL, NB, CANADA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In today's digital age, women entrepreneurs often grapple with unique challenges as they strive to build their businesses. From the pressure of comparison on social media to the fear of not measuring up, many women find themselves hiding in the shadows, doubting their worth and potential. But now, a groundbreaking book is poised to change the game for women in business.“In a world where there are about 5 billion people on social media - 66% of the world population, according to Statista, women entrepreneurs are ready to create their own digital footprint more than ever”.Written by esteemed online visibility coach and entrepreneur, Angélique Binet, "Are You VISIBLE?: What Happens in Your Business When You Show Up for Yourself" is a transformative guide that empowers women to step into their power, embrace their authenticity, and attract the clients and opportunities they desire. With a blend of personal anecdotes in her journey as an immigrant now settled in Canada, practical advice, and actionable strategies, Binet's book offers a roadmap for women entrepreneurs to overcome self-doubt and build the business of their dreams.“Women currently have a historical advantage to take control of their influence thanks to digital platforms where gender, skin colour and cultural heritage have no boundary.” says Binet."Are You VISIBLE?" tackles head-on the common struggles that women face in the online world, from imposter syndrome to the fear of self-promotion. Through candid insights and empowering exercises, Binet guides readers on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, encouraging them to reclaim their voice, own their worth, and confidently show up for themselves and their businesses."I wrote this book to inspire women to break free from the constraints of self-doubt and comparison and step boldly into their greatness," says Binet. "I want every woman entrepreneur to know that she has the power to shine bright and make her mark on the world.""Are You VISIBLE?" is now available for purchase on Angélique Binet's website and on Amazon . For more information, visit socialmedialoveab and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AreYouVISIBLE.For media inquiries, interview requests, and review copies, please contact the Social Media Love Inc crew directly at .... Angélique Binet is available for interviews, guest appearances, and speaking engagements to discuss the book and the importance of visibility for women entrepreneurs.About Angélique Binet:Angélique Binet is a seasoned online visibility strategist, TEDx speaker, and founder of Social Media Love, a leading education and marketing coaching company empowering women entrepreneurs to amplify their presence online and build thriving businesses. With a passion for empowering women to embrace their authenticity and achieve success on their own terms, Binet has become a trusted mentor and guide for women around the world. Through her coaching programs, workshops, and speaking engagements, Binet continues to inspire women to step into their power and create lives and businesses they love.Press Contact:Angélique Binet, Founder of Social Media Love Inc...

