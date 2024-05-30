Cancer Gene Therapy Market Forecast: Soaring To $11.4 Billion By 2030 At 23.3% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cancer Gene Therapy Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Cancer Gene Therapy Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Cancer Gene Therapy. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Adaptimmune, GlaxoSmithKline, Bluebird bio, Inc., Merck, Celgene, Shanghai Sunway Biotech, BioCancell, Shenzhen SiBionoGeneTech, SynerGene Therapeutics, and OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals.



Read More:



Cancer Gene Therapy Market Statistics: The global Cancer Gene Therapy Market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cancer gene therapy market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing cancer gene therapy market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cancer gene therapy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cancer gene therapy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Market Growth in Cancer Gene Therapy:

Advancements in gene editing technologies

Increased understanding of cancer genetics

Expansion of personalized medicine approaches

Rising investment in cancer gene therapy research

Growing number of clinical trials in gene therapy

Development of targeted and precision therapies

Enhanced delivery systems for gene therapies

Collaboration between academia and industry

Evolving regulatory landscape for gene therapies

Successes in early-stage gene therapy trials



Click To Get Sample Copy:



The segments and sub-section of Cancer Gene Therapy Market is shown below:

By Therapy:

Gene Induced Immunotherapy

Oncolytic Virotherapy

Gene Transfer



By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Research Institutes



Key Market Players:

Genulex Corporation

Novartis

Adapta Immue

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

shanghai sunway biotech

Gilead Sciences

Amgen Inc.

SynerGene Therapeutics

Kayropharma Therapeutics

Glaxosmithkline PLC



If opting for the Global version of Cancer Gene Therapy; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Cancer Gene Therapy Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Cancer Gene Therapy in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Cancer Gene Therapy?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Cancer Gene Therapy Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Cancer Gene Therapy

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Cancer Gene Therapy Market by Application/End Users

Cancer Gene Therapy (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Cancer Gene Therapy and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Cancer Gene Therapy Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Cancer Gene Therapy (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Cancer Gene Therapy Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



Procure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @



Explore More Report:

Cancer Gene Therapy Market:

Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market :

Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market :



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Contact Us:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other