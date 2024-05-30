Reports show American executions increase five-year high

(MENAFN) According to a recent report by Amnesty International released on Wednesday, the United States witnessed a surge in executions last year, reaching the highest number in five years. Globally, the number of executions also soared to its highest level in nearly a decade.



In 2023, the United States executed 24 individuals, marking a notable increase of 33 percent from the previous year's total of 18 executions. This rise in executions contrasts with the declining trend observed since 1999 when 98 convicts were put to death. Notably, the 2023 figure represents the highest number of executions in the United States since 2018, when 25 capital punishments were carried out.



Among those executed in the United States last year was Amber McLaughlin, who gained attention as the first transgender woman to face execution in the country. McLaughlin, convicted of murder and rape, was executed in Missouri in January 2023. All 24 executions were conducted by state authorities using lethal injection, the primary method of execution in the United States.



While lethal injection remains the predominant method of execution across 27 United States and the federal government, concerns have been raised about its efficacy and potential for causing extreme pain. Reports of botched lethal injections are not uncommon, and autopsy data suggests that the procedure can be excruciatingly painful. Complicating matters further, the pharmaceutical firm responsible for manufacturing the most commonly used anesthetic in executions suspended production in 2009. With existing batches mostly expired, states have been forced to explore alternative execution methods in recent years.



The increase in executions in the United States, alongside ongoing debates about the ethics and effectiveness of capital punishment, underscores the complexity of the issue and its implications for human rights and justice.

