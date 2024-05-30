Kuwait Amir Congratulates Croatia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Thursday a cable to President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, congratulating him on his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Milanovic everlasting and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to the friendly country and people. (end) hb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.