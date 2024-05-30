Kuwait Amir Congratulates Croatia On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, congratulating him on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Milanovic everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to the friendly country and people. (end)
