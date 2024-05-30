Kuwait PM Congratulates Croatia On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, congratulating him on his country's National Day. (end)
