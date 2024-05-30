Kuwait PM Congratulates Croatia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Thursday a cable to President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, congratulating him on his country's National Day. (end) hb

