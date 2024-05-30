China Pres. Underlines Two-State Solution For Palestine-Israel Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 30 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that commitment to the two-state solution should not be wavered at will in solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi made the remarks as he delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing.

"The Middle East is a land bestowed with broad prospects for development, but the war is still raging on it. Since last October, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has escalated drastically, throwing the people into tremendous sufferings," Xi was quoted as saying. "China firmly supports the establishment of an independent State of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital," the president said. It supports Palestine's full membership in the UN and supports a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference, he added.

During his talks with Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi in the Chinese capital on Wednesday, Xi affirmed that China stands ready to work with Egypt to "promote an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue."

Meanwhile, at the forum, Xi also said China is ready to work with the Arab side to put in place "five cooperation frameworks" to step up the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future.

The five frameworks consist of a more dynamic framework for innovation, an expanded framework for investment and finance cooperation, a more multifaceted framework for energy cooperation, a more balanced framework for mutually beneficial economic and trade ties, and a broader framework for people-to-people exchanges. (end)

