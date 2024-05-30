Industry Veteran Sharat Sinha Appointed As CEO Of Airtel Business

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Bharti Airtel, on Thursday, appointed Sharat Sinha as CEO of Airtel Business, with effect from June 3.

Sinha will report to Managing Director and CEO, Gopal Vittal, and will be a part of the Airtel Management Board, the company said in a statement.

“I am confident that Sinha's broad global experience in product management and business leadership across many of the world's leading companies will provide tremendous firepower to Airtel's ambitions in rapidly growing our portfolio across connectivity and adjacencies,” said Vittal.

Sinha joins Airtel Business from Checkpoint Software Technologies, where he served as President of Asia Pacific.

He has earlier worked with tech companies like Palo Alto Networks, Cisco and VMware in various leadership roles.

“Airtel Business is a leader in the business-to-business (B2B) space offering marquee solutions to enterprises and I am delighted to join this passionate team as they continue to steer towards enhancing their leadership with future-ready technology innovations and solutions that deliver greater value to customers,” said Sinha.

Airtel has over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.