Kuwait In Group C Of Handball World Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national handball team has been placed in Group C alongside Qatar, France and Austria in the Handball World Championship, to be held next year in Croatia, Norway and Denmark.

The draw, which took place last night (Wednesday) in the Croatian capital Zagreb, also placed Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland in Group A. Denmark, Italy, Algeria and Tunisia were placed in Group B, and Group D included Hungary, the Netherlands, North Macedonia and Guinea.

Moreover, Group E included Norway, Brazil, Portugal and the US, while Group F had Sweden, Spain, Japan and Chile, and Group G featured Slovenia, Cuba, Iceland and Cape Verde. Group H includes Egypt, Croatia, Argentina and Bahrain.

Kuwait qualified for the 29th IHF Men's World Championship, slated for January 14 to February 2, 2025, after coming in fourth place in the 21st Asian championship, held in Bahrain last January. (end)

