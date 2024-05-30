Registration Opens For Early Iranian Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 30 (KUNA) -- Registration opened Thursday for early presidential elections, set for June 28, following the presidential vacancy.

The registration will last for five days, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm local time, as Iranian election law requires candidates to be between 40-75 years old and to hold at least a master's degree or its equivalent.

Candidates must also have at least four years of administrative experience in the country and a clean criminal record.

Iran's 12-member Guardian Council will review the applications and decide on the eligibility of candidates within five days after registration closes.

On May 20, Iranian authorities decided to hold early presidential elections following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, along with other senior officials on May







