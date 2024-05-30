Four Arrested For Circulating Obscene Content Online In Kashmir: Cyber Police

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- cyber Police Kashmir Thursday said it arrested four accused in two separate cases involving the circulation of obscene content and harassment on social media.
In a post on X, the police said that one sheikh Muqadas Rafiq of Srinagar's Gulab Bagh was arrested in one case.ADVERTISEMENT
The police added that in the second case, Junaid Hussain of Sonwar, Iflah Mir of Bagh-e-Mehtab, and Naveed Mir of Pampore were arrested.
“We are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals and will continue to combat cybercrimes rigorously,” it said.
