40-Year-Old Woman Electrocuted To Death In Central Kashmir's Budgam

Quoting an official,news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that one woman namely Shakeela Banoo wife of

Abdul Rashid Baba resident of Hafroo Batpora received an electric shock at her residence.

He said that her family members took her in a semi-unconscious state to PHC Hafroo Batpora where doctors declared her dead.



Meanwhile, have taken cognizance and started an investigation in this regard.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now