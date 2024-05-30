40-Year-Old Woman Electrocuted To Death In Central Kashmir's Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 40 year old woman was electrocuted to death in Charar-e-Sharief area of Central Kashmir Budgam district on Thursday.
Quoting an official,news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that one woman namely Shakeela Banoo wife of
Abdul Rashid Baba resident of Hafroo Batpora received an electric shock at her residence.
He said that her family members took her in a semi-unconscious state to PHC Hafroo Batpora where doctors declared her dead.
Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance and started an investigation in this regard.
