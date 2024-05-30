China demonstrates robotic dogs geared with assault rifles

(MENAFN) The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China showcased its cutting-edge military capabilities during joint exercises with Cambodia, set to conclude on Thursday. Among the array of weapons demonstrated were various types of military robots, including a dog-like robot equipped with an assault rifle.



According to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the Golden Dragon 2024 drills emphasized the deployment of "intelligent equipment," featuring a range of robots and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The report showcased remotely controlled robots utilized for reconnaissance, target detection, and even assault operations.



One of the highlights of the demonstration was the reconnaissance robot 'dogs,' weighing 15 kilograms (33lbs), capable of operating for two to four hours while providing real-time video transmission to troops. Operators explained to CCTV that these robots exhibited agility, including the ability to lie down, jump, and maneuver in various directions on flat terrain autonomously. Chinese media reported that these devices possess advanced capabilities such as route planning and obstacle avoidance without requiring additional input from operators.



A heavier variant of the robot dog, weighing 50 kilograms (110lbs) and equipped with an assault rifle mounted on its back, was also showcased during assault-operation training exercises conducted by the Chinese military. This robot led the assault squad into a building, highlighting its role in combat scenarios.



The demonstration of these advanced military robots underscores China's commitment to modernizing its armed forces and enhancing its military capabilities. As joint drills with Cambodia conclude, the display of sophisticated technology serves as a testament to China's growing prowess in the field of defense technology and innovation.

