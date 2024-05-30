EU contemplates to intensifying regulations on Telegram

(MENAFN) EUROPEAN UNION officials are reportedly contemplating categorizing Telegram as a "very large platform," potentially subjecting the popular messaging app to stringent censorship regulations, according to a report by Bloomberg. Sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed that Brussels has initiated discussions with Telegram to ascertain the extent of its user base.



Telegram, known for its emphasis on privacy, boasts approximately 41 million monthly active users, falling just below the EUROPEAN UNION's threshold of 45 million users for platforms subject to heightened regulation under the Digital Services Act (DSA). Currently, the European Commission recognizes 19 "very large online platforms" and search engines, including tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.



Under the provisions of the DSA, platforms labeled as "very large" must adhere to strict guidelines aimed at safeguarding user privacy, security, and safety. These regulations encompass labeling advertisements, avoiding targeted advertising based on sensitive user data, and implementing measures to protect minors. Additionally, platforms are required to combat the dissemination of illegal content and address the spread of disinformation.



However, the vague definition of "disinformation" within the DSA has raised concerns among free-speech advocates, who argue that governments may exploit the term to suppress legitimate narratives. The law, which came into effect earlier this year, empowers the EUROPEAN UNION to impose hefty fines, up to 6 percent of a platform's global annual turnover, for violations. Repeat offenders could face expulsion from operating within the EUROPEAN UNION bloc.



The potential regulation of Telegram underscores the EUROPEAN UNION's efforts to strengthen oversight of online platforms and combat various challenges, including misinformation and privacy breaches, in the digital sphere. As discussions continue, stakeholders await further developments on the regulatory landscape surrounding messaging applications in the European market.

