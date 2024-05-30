British Interpol candidate warns of terror-crime fusion threat

(MENAFN) In a candid address to an audience comprising Middle East diplomats in London, Stephen Kavanagh, a British candidate vying for the position of the next head of Interpol, sounded the alarm on the escalating convergence of terrorism and criminality. Kavanagh underscored the emergence of a "new era" characterized by the fusion of extremist tactics with underworld strategies for financial gain.



According to Kavanagh, terrorist organizations are leveraging encryption and corruption to facilitate their operations, posing significant challenges to law enforcement agencies worldwide. He highlighted the case of Al Shabab militants in Somalia, who reportedly amass approximately USD100 million annually through extortion of local taxes and tolls, a figure nearly half of the Somali government's revenue.



The intertwining of terrorism and criminality, described by Kavanagh as "sophisticated and entrepreneurial fusion," is further exacerbated by the adept use of encryption technology by terror and criminal groups to obfuscate their activities and launder illicit funds.



When queried by The National about his approach to tackling these multifaceted threats, Kavanagh proposed expanding Interpol's access to biometric data as a potential solution. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, he stressed the need for law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant against emerging threats, including those posed by far-right extremism and the potential exacerbation of radicalization due to climate change.



While advocating for enhanced security measures, Kavanagh maintained the importance of balancing the preservation of civil liberties with the imperative to combat serious criminality. He cautioned against the indiscriminate inclusion of minor offenders in Interpol's biometric systems, advocating instead for a targeted approach focused on addressing the most severe criminal threats. As Kavanagh advances his bid for leadership at Interpol, his insights shed light on the complex and evolving landscape of global security challenges.

