New Delhi suffers through heatwave as temperature surpassing 52°C

(MENAFN) New Delhi bore witness to an unprecedented heatwave on Wednesday, marking the city's hottest day on record as temperatures surged above a scorching 52°C, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department's readings from the Mungeshpur station. Across various weather stations scattered throughout the city, average temperatures stubbornly remained above 48°C, underscoring the severity of the blistering heatwave. The extraordinary weather conditions prompted peak power demand to skyrocket to a staggering 8,302MW, eclipsing all previous records and highlighting the immense strain placed on the city's infrastructure.



India finds itself in the grip of an intense heatwave, disrupting the lives of millions of residents. Just a day prior, on Tuesday, the Safdarjung weather office recorded a maximum temperature of 49.9°C in certain pockets of the city. Moreover, two stations within Delhi reported the highest temperatures ever documented in the city's history, signaling the unprecedented magnitude of the heatwave's impact.



The scorching temperatures extended beyond New Delhi, enveloping other regions of India in blistering heat. In areas like Churu in Rajasthan and Sirsa in Haryana, temperatures soared above the 50°C mark, subjecting residents to unbearable conditions. Manish Saini, a resident of Churu, lamented the dire situation, citing water shortages and sleepless nights as common challenges faced by the local populace. The oppressive heatwave has led to a noticeable decline in outdoor activities, exerting a significant toll on businesses and disrupting daily routines across the affected regions. As India grapples with the relentless heatwave, communities are left to endure the sweltering conditions, hoping for relief in the near future.

