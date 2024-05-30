Iran declares more questions raised when investigation Raisi helicopter crash

(MENAFN) The investigation into the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has yet to yield definitive answers regarding the cause, according to reports from the state broadcaster IRIB. While ruling out sabotage as a potential cause, Iranian investigators have been unable to determine the precise circumstances that led to the tragic incident.



The crash, which occurred on May 19 in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan, involved a United States-made Bell 212 helicopter. The General Staff of the Iranian military has been tasked with leading the investigation into the crash, but thus far, no conclusive findings have been reached.



A statement issued by the General Staff indicated that while the possibility of sabotage or an explosion prior to the collision with a hillside has been dismissed, no evidence of mechanical defects or maintenance issues with the helicopter have been found. Additionally, the weight of the helicopter at takeoff was within permissible limits, suggesting that weight-related issues did not contribute to the crash.



Furthermore, the report highlighted that the helicopter had been in communication with other aircraft in the vicinity shortly before the crash and had not issued any distress signals. Investigators have ruled out radio malfunctions, as other helicopters in the group continued to communicate without issue. Additionally, no evidence of electronic warfare interference was detected among the wreckage of the presidential aircraft.



Despite these findings, the precise cause of the crash remains undetermined. The report emphasized the need for further investigation into weather conditions along the return route, as well as additional insights from pilots and passengers aboard the surviving helicopters. As the investigation continues, questions linger regarding the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two prominent Iranian figures.

