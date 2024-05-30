Blinken engages in discussions with Sudanese army chief around need to end war

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in high-level discussions with Sudanese chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on Tuesday, emphasizing the urgent need to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The State Department revealed that Blinken underscored the imperative of resuming peace negotiations and prioritizing the protection of civilians, particularly in the embattled region of Al Fasher.



During the phone call, Blinken and Gen Al Burhan explored avenues to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, including cross-border and cross-line operations, aimed at alleviating the suffering endured by the Sudanese populace. The dire humanitarian situation in Sudan has become increasingly dire amid the protracted conflict, underscoring the urgency of international intervention to mitigate the crisis.



Sudan has been engulfed in turmoil since the eruption of hostilities between the army, led by Gen Al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by his former ally Gen Mohamed Dagalo, in April last year. The conflict has resulted in the loss of thousands of civilian lives and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis gripping the nation.



Recent escalations in violence around Al Fasher have shattered local truces, further destabilizing the region and exacerbating the plight of vulnerable communities. In response to the escalating crisis, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced plans to host a conference next month, aiming to facilitate dialogue between Sudan's civilian political factions and key regional and global stakeholders. The conference seeks to foster consensus among Sudanese civilian groups on strategies to achieve comprehensive and enduring peace, offering a glimmer of hope amid the protracted conflict plaguing the nation.

