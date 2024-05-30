Media reports previous Thai Premier to be charged due to royal offence

(MENAFN) Thai prosecutors have announced plans to indict former Prime Thaksin Shinawatra on charges of defaming the monarchy, marking a significant development in a longstanding saga. Thaksin, who was ousted in a military coup in 2006 and denies the allegations, is facing accusations related to comments he purportedly made during an interview with foreign in 2015.



The complaint against Thaksin reportedly revolves around remarks he allegedly made to a South Korean newspaper, suggesting that privy councilors, serving under Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, had ordered the country's armed forces to overthrow the government led by Thaksin's sister, then-Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The allegations, made while Thaksin was in exile, have led to the decision to indict him for defamation against the monarchy.



Thaksin's return to Thailand from a 15-year self-imposed exile last year marked a significant political development in the country. His return coincided with a general election that saw the rise to power of the Pheu Thai Party, which has longstanding ties to the Shinawatra family, after nearly a decade of military-backed rule.



Reports indicate that the charges against Thaksin were announced by Thailand's attorney general after months of deliberation. However, the reading of the charges has been postponed until June 18, as Thaksin, now 74 years old, has informed the court of his illness with Covid-19.



Thaksin's legal troubles stem from his earlier conviction on charges of corruption and abuse of power, for which he began serving an eight-year sentence upon his return to Thailand in August last year. However, he was granted parole in February due to his advanced age and ill health, allowing him to be released from the hospital in Bangkok where he had been receiving treatment for six months.



The impending indictment adds another layer of complexity to the political and legal landscape in Thailand, underscoring the enduring tensions and controversies surrounding the country's political elite.

MENAFN30052024000045015687ID1108275156