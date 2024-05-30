Venezuelan authorities opt to withdraw invitation extended to EU

(MENAFN) Venezuelan authorities have opted to withdraw an invitation extended to European Union (EU) observers to monitor the upcoming presidential election slated for late July, announced Elvis Amoroso, the head of the country's National Electoral Council (CNE), during a televised address on Tuesday.



Amoroso cited the EUROPEAN UNION's ongoing "neocolonialist and interventionist practices" and its refusal to lift sanctions against Caracas as grounds for revoking the invitation. Describing the sanctions as "coercive and genocidal," he emphasized their detrimental impact on Venezuelan society, alleging incalculable property damage and adverse effects on the health of vulnerable populations.



The EUROPEAN UNION has long accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's administration of human rights violations and undermining democratic principles. In response, the EUROPEAN UNION imposed various restrictive measures on Venezuela in 2017, including an arms embargo and sanctions on individuals deemed responsible for rights abuses.



While the EUROPEAN UNION recently lifted sanctions against Amoroso and three others in a gesture of support for the upcoming election, Amoroso dismissed this action as insufficient. He demanded the complete removal of all sanctions, asserting that they have deprived Venezuela of significant financial resources earmarked for social development, amounting to USD125 billion.



Amoroso further contended that the sanctions have severely impeded access to essential goods and services, including food, medicine, education, and sports. Moreover, he argued that the restrictions have hindered economic activities, restricted business operations, and disrupted the acquisition of vital raw materials necessary for national industry.



The decision to revoke the EUROPEAN UNION observers' invitation underscores the escalating tensions between Venezuela and the EUROPEAN UNION, fueled by divergent perspectives on sanctions and their perceived impact on the Venezuelan populace.

MENAFN30052024000045015687ID1108275153