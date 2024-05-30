Prague claims funds to purchase ammo for Kiev flows gradually

(MENAFN) The Czech Republic has voiced concerns over the slow progress in delivering promised funds for artillery munitions to support Ukraine's military efforts against Russia. According to Defense Jana Cernochova, only four out of 18 countries that pledged to purchase more artillery shells for Kiev have fulfilled their commitments, leaving the initiative facing and logistical challenges.



Prague had previously announced plans in February to source 800,000 artillery shells from manufacturers outside the European Union to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities, with other Western nations agreeing to cover the costs. However, Cernochova highlighted that the flow of funds has been gradual, hindering the procurement process. She emphasized that without the necessary financial contributions from all signatory countries, acquisitions cannot proceed, calling on governments to expedite the transfer of funds.



Among the donors, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Portugal were recognized for meeting their obligations, with the Czech Republic expecting the first shipments of procured munitions to Ukraine to commence in early June.



Earlier assurances from Czech leaders about securing sufficient funding for the full cost of artillery shells have not materialized as expected. Despite previous announcements indicating financial commitments to cover the entire procurement, concerns have arisen over the adequacy of funding, with reports suggesting that resources may only be sufficient for a portion of the required munitions.



The delays and discrepancies in funding have underscored the challenges faced in ensuring timely and adequate support for Ukraine's defense needs amid ongoing conflict with Russia. Prague's appeals for prompt action highlight the urgency of addressing logistical and financial hurdles to ensure the timely delivery of essential military supplies to Ukraine.

