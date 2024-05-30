AD Ports Group leads consortium to develop green methanol plant in Egypt

(MENAFN) AD Ports Group, renowned for its expertise in operating industrial cities and free zones in Abu Dhabi, is spearheading a consortium aimed at establishing a green methanol plant in Egypt. This ambitious initiative is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting Egypt's maritime sector in achieving its decarbonization objectives.



In a significant development, AD Ports Group has entered into a preliminary agreement with Egyptian container shipping line Transmar and Orascom Construction, signaling their collective commitment to the project's development. The endeavor encompasses the establishment of storage and export centers for synthetic fuel, further underscoring the consortium's dedication to promoting sustainable energy practices.



While specific details regarding the value of the development and its projected opening date were not disclosed, the agreement represents a significant stride towards advancing the energy sector's transition towards a more sustainable future. Ammar Al Shaiba, Chief Executive of the maritime and shipping cluster at AD Ports Group, emphasized the consortium's role in driving meaningful progress towards sustainability goals.



Green methanol, derived from low-carbon sources such as biomass or through carbon capture, emerges as a promising alternative fuel solution. Its production from green hydrogen renders it an environmentally friendly option, offering a viable pathway to reduce carbon emissions in hard-to-abate sectors like chemicals and plastics.



By championing the development of a green methanol plant in Egypt, AD Ports Group and its consortium partners are poised to contribute meaningfully to the global efforts aimed at combating climate change and fostering sustainable economic growth. This initiative underscores their unwavering commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that address the pressing challenges of decarbonization in key industrial sectors.

