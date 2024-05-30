N-Korea delivers group of ‘garbage balloons’ to S-Korea

(MENAFN) In a provocative move, North Korea has launched over 150 balloons filled with trash and manure across its shared border with South Korea, as reported by Yonhap news agency citing military sources. The balloons, which began crossing the border on Tuesday night, dispersed waste materials including plastic bottles, batteries, shoe parts, and even manure, with some reaching as far as South Korea's southeast province of South Gyeongsang, over 280 km (180 miles) away from the North.



South Korean military personnel have been deployed to collect and analyze the objects for further examination. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) condemned North Korea's actions, stating that they violated international law and posed a serious threat to the safety of South Korean citizens. The JCS issued a stern warning to North Korea to cease such "inhumane and vulgar" acts immediately.



Seoul's military authorities have cautioned the public against touching the items and have urged individuals to report any discoveries to nearby military or police authorities due to potential safety risks posed by the falling balloons.



The incident comes in response to North Korea's warning issued on Sunday, threatening to scatter "mounds of wastepaper and filth" over the border areas in retaliation for the distribution of anti-Pyongyang leaflets by activists from Seoul. This escalation underscores the ongoing tensions between the two Koreas and highlights the continued volatility of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

