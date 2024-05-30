UAE president signs deals to strengthen ties with South Korea, China

(MENAFN) President Sheikh Mohamed's upcoming visits to South Korea and China signify the UAE's strategic focus on trade deals, advanced technology collaboration, and security cooperation. As the Arab world's second-largest economy, the UAE is committed to enhancing economic relations with key global partners, fostering technological advancement, strategic investments, and economic diversification beyond its oil-centric economy.



Commencing with a two-day state visit to South Korea on Tuesday, followed by a state visit to China on Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed's agenda is geared towards leveraging the advanced technologies of these nations. According to Shigeto Kondo, a senior researcher at Japan's Institute of Energy Economics, Sheikh Mohamed aims to facilitate technology transfers across various industries, including energy-related sectors, from these East Asian powerhouses to the UAE.



The UAE holds a pivotal position as China's largest trading partner in the Arab world, with trade and investment spanning diverse sectors such as crude oil, petrochemicals, and artificial intelligence. Chinese investments in the UAE witnessed a significant uptick, surpassing USD1.3 billion last year and reflecting an annual growth rate of over 16 percent. In parallel, the UAE escalated its investments in China by an impressive 120 percent, accounting for a substantial portion of Arab countries' investments in the East Asian giant.



Beyond bilateral economic ties, China's engagement with the UAE underscores its broader strategy to strengthen relations with the international community amidst escalating pressure from the US on investment and trade fronts. As the US-China rivalry intensifies, China seeks to bolster its global partnerships, positioning the UAE as a crucial ally in navigating geopolitical complexities and advancing mutual interests in the realms of trade, technology, and security.

