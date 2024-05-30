Drake & Scull stocks surge as trading resumes on Dubai financial market

(MENAFN) Dubai-based contractor Drake & Scull International (DSI) witnessed a remarkable surge in its shares, soaring by 30 percent as trading resumed on the Dubai Financial Market after a hiatus of over five years. The stock, trading under the ticker symbol "DSI," opened at Dh0.33 at 10.05 am UAE time, marking a notable increase from its previous price of Dh0.25.



The resurgence in trading follows the subscription process for the company's shares, which commenced on April 25 and concluded on May 10. Notably, the proceeds from the capital increase surpassed Dh450 million (USD122.5 million), surpassing the minimum capital target set by the company.



Eng Shafiq Abdelhamid, Chairman of Drake & Scull, hailed this milestone as a significant step towards completing the restructuring process. He emphasized its pivotal role in bolstering the company's business growth prospects and its capacity to execute its future business plan while financing new projects across all operational sectors.



The infusion of capital is poised to fortify the company's working capital, facilitate capital expenditures, and bolster operational support, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth and potential acquisitions.



Drake & Scull's return to the Dubai Financial Market marks the culmination of protracted debt negotiations with lenders and trade creditors, alongside navigating a series of legal challenges. The company has undergone a comprehensive managerial overhaul and undertaken two complex capital restructurings over the past decade, paving the way for its resurgence in the market.

