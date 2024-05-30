Russian Foreign Ministry Calls On Taliban To Form Inclusive Govt

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian Deputy Foreign announced that Moscow expects the to fulfill its promises to the international community, including forming an inclusive government.

According to RIA Novosti, Russia's state news agency, Andrei Rudenko stated,“Our entire policy towards Afghanistan remains unchanged.”

He further stated,“We don't anything. We expect the Taliban movement to fulfill all the promises that it has previously publicly made to the international community. But we do not condition it and do not link it to their activities.”

Mr. Rudenko also said,“The Taliban movement is a reality on the ground, and we must take it into account.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin also told reporters on Tuesday in Tashkent,“Establishing relations with the Taliban is necessary.”

Mr. Putin added,“How to establish relations with the Taliban is another question, but we must have some kind of relationship with them.”

He referred to negotiations with regional partners, including those in Central Asia, regarding relations with the Taliban and said,“We consider the opinions of each of our partners and friends and formulate our position together.”

The international community has urged the Taliban to establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan while emphasizing the importance of upholding human rights, women's rights, and the country's diversity.

The formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan is a crucial demand from the international community, echoed by Russia and its allies. This underscores the necessity of representing diverse interests and ensuring equitable governance.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram