(MENAFN) Moscow's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has responded to potential United States threats of a trade embargo on Russia, asserting that such measures would not cripple the country's but would instead inflict severe damage on international commerce. Antonov's remarks came in the wake of discussions regarding the possibility of imposing tariffs on Russian exports as part of sanctions over the Ukraine conflict, during an event organized by the Brookings Institution in Washington.



Daleep Singh, the White House deputy national security advisor for international economics, had acknowledged the historical challenges associated with trade embargoes. He indicated that if Russia continued to channel its economy primarily towards military production, the United States might eventually resort to such measures.



In response, Antonov took to Telegram to emphasize Russia's resilience in the face of economic pressure, stating categorically that no embargo or sanctions would break the country's economy. He underscored Russia's commitment to its "principled path" and highlighted its ongoing efforts to bolster socio-economic and industrial capabilities, citing robust economic growth as evidence.



Despite being subjected to extensive sanctions, Russia reported a GDP growth of 3.6 percent in 2023, surpassing the global average, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Central Bank of Russia has also expressed optimism about continued growth, projecting a range of 2.5 United States to 3.5 United States for the current year.



Antonov criticized United States officials for their readiness to consider such drastic measures, asserting that threats of an embargo signaled America's willingness to dismantle established global economic relations. He urged United States policymakers to reconsider their approach, emphasizing the negative repercussions such actions could have on international trade and cooperation.

