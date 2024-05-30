Jordanian official expresses optimism about tourism recovery despite Gaza war impact

(MENAFN) Acknowledging the adverse effects of the Gaza conflict on Jordan's tourism sector, a prominent official leading the country's economic growth initiatives has expressed confidence in a swift recovery once hostilities cease.



The war in Gaza prompted the suspension of numerous flight routes to Jordan, leading to a significant decline in visitor numbers, which dropped by 10 percent to 1.3 million in the first quarter of this year, as reported by government data.



Nayef Al Fayez, head of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, emphasized the resilience of Jordan's tourism industry, foreseeing a robust rebound once normalcy returns. He anticipates a rapid and vigorous recovery, underscoring the enduring appeal of Jordan as a tourist destination.



In the wake of the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, Jordan has redoubled its efforts to attract visitors and foreign investment, with a particular focus on Aqaba on the Red Sea.



However, travel agents have noted a pronounced decline in western tourists this year, attributed in part to the reduction in flights from Europe by carriers such as Ryanair. The cancellations were primarily due to logistical challenges, including plane shortages and higher flight costs, as routes were compelled to circumvent Israeli airspace.



Despite these challenges, the Jordanian government opted not to raise a USD40 per passenger subsidy provided to airlines as an incentive to maintain flights to the kingdom.



While the impact of the Gaza war on Jordan's tourism sector has been significant, Nayef Al Fayez remains optimistic about the industry's prospects, citing the country's rich cultural heritage and natural attractions as enduring draws for travelers worldwide.

MENAFN30052024000045015839ID1108275143