Fall Management Market Will Generate Record Breaking Revenue USD 216.82 Million By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fall Management Market

The global fall management is estimated to reach $216.82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global fall management market generated $152.46 million in 2018, and is estimated to generate $216.82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The growth of the global fall management market is driven by an increasing geriatric population worldwide and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. However, market growth is hindered by a lack of awareness regarding fall management systems. On the other hand, the rising demand for fall detection systems presents new opportunities for growth in the coming years.

Request Sample Copy of Report at:

Asia Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain the lead status during the forecast period

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global fall management market revenue, contributing to over one-third of the total. This region is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period and is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.59% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is driven by the increased adoption of various fall management devices, such as sensor pads and RFID tags, among the Asian population. Meanwhile, North America held the second largest revenue share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market.

The sensor pad segment to continue its leadership position during the forecast period

In 2018, the sensor pad segment accounted for more than half of the global fall management market's total share and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 4.69% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is attributed to the rising incidence of disabilities, favorable healthcare reforms, an aging population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Asia Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain the lead status during the forecast period

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the global fall management market, making up over one-third of the total. The region is expected to maintain this leading position throughout the forecast period and is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.59% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of various fall management devices, such as sensor pads and RFID tags, among the Asian population. In contrast, North America held the second-largest revenue share in 2018, comprising nearly half of the total market.

For Purchase Enquiry at

Leading market players

Rondish Company Limited

Alimed, Inc.

Curbell, Inc

Deroyal Inc

Personal Safety Corporation (PSC)

Emfit Ltd

Medline Industries, Inc

Smart Caregiver Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Tidi Products, LLC

Similar Reports:

Dentures Market

Vitiligo Treatment Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other