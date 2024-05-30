Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Size In The 7MM Was ~ USD 900 Million In 2021, Estimated Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's 'Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, the EU-5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), Nordic countries (Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report

.The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis patients in the 7MM + Nordic countries are increasing during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

.The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis associated in the 7MM countries + Nordic countries was approximately 59,000 in 2021.

.The leading Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies such as Gilead Sciences, Phenex Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Therapeutics, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Pliant Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Chemomab Therapeutics, and others.

.Promising Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies such as PLN-74809 (bexotegrast), CM-101, HTD1801, Norursodeoxycholic acid, Volixibat, Seladelpar, Elafibranor, A3907, and others.

.May 2024:- Albireo- An Open Label, Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Effect of A3907 on Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics in Adults With Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). This study will test a drug called A3907 to see how safe and tolerated it is for treating people with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC).

.April 2024:- Pliant Therapeutics Inc.- A Randomized, Double-blind, Dose-ranging, Placebo-controlled, Phase 2a Evaluation of the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of PLN-74809 in Participants With Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) and Suspected Liver Fibrosis (INTEGRIS-PSC).

.April 2024:- Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.- A Randomized Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Volixibat in the Treatment of Cholestatic Pruritus in Patients With Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis. The purpose of this clinical research study is to learn more about the use of the study medicine, volixibat, for the treatment of pruritus (itching) associated with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), and to assess the possible impact on the disease progression of PSC.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Overview

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic liver disease in which the bile ducts inside and outside the liver become inflamed and scarred, and eventually narrowed or blocked. When this happens, bile builds up in the liver and causes further liver damage. PSC may be asymptomatic for long periods but may also have an aggressive course, leading to recurrent biliary tract obstruction, recurrent episodes of cholangitis, and may progress to end-stage liver disease.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

.total Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis diagnosed prevalent cases

.Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis gender-specific cases

.Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis comorbidity-specific cases

.Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis symptom-specific cases

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Emerging Drugs

.Cilofexor: Gilead Sciences/Phenex Pharmaceuticals

Cilofexor (GS-9674) is a potent, selective, orally active, nonsteroidal FXR agonist. It is an investigational agent to treat primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a chronic cholestatic liver disease with limited treatment options for patients and significant unmet needs. Synthetic FXR agonists reduce potentially toxic levels of bile acids in the liver and enterohepatic circulation, display anti-inflammatory properties, reduce portal hypertension, and diminish gut permeability.

.HTD 1801: HighTide Therapeutics

HTD1801 is a first-in-class new molecular entity and is an ionic salt of two active moieties, berberine and ursodeoxycholic acid. It is administered orally, acts as a lipid modulator, and significantly reduces liver fat. It has completed a Phase II trial to treat PSC and is currently under Phase II trials for other chronic disorders.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis management patients relies on a multidisciplinary approach, necessitating a specialized team with diverse skills. Given the absence of conclusive evidence, clinical practice is largely guided by expert opinions and local expertise. Due to the unpredictable nature of PSC, regular follow-up at specialized centers can greatly benefit patients, as can engagement with support groups. Despite numerous pharmacotherapy trials conducted over several decades, establishing a safe and effective medical treatment has proven elusive. In cases of severe complications, liver transplantation is an option for select PSC patients, with generally positive outcomes. Treatment strategies focus on addressing individual symptoms and slowing the progression of the condition.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Dynamics

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The growing array of treatments in development shows great promise, with many candidates currently in advanced clinical trials, and a few demonstrating effectiveness in phase II trials. The pursuit of combination therapies that address various facets of PSC pathogenesis is crucial to attaining clinical success.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies

Gilead Sciences, Phenex Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Therapeutics, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Pliant Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Chemomab Therapeutics, and others.

Scope of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period -2019-2032

.Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies- Gilead Sciences, Phenex Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Therapeutics, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Pliant Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Chemomab Therapeutics, and others.

.Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies- PLN-74809 (bexotegrast), CM-101, HTD1801, Norursodeoxycholic acid, Volixibat, Seladelpar, Elafibranor, A3907, and others.

.Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Drivers and Barriers

.Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC)

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Patient Journey

8. Emerging Therapies

9. Other Promising Therapies

10. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC): Seven Major Markets + Nordic Countries Market Analysis

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Unmet Needs

13. KOL Views

14. Market Access and Reimbursement

15. Acronyms and Abbreviations

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight



