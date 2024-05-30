Offshorealert's International Investigations Conference In Marbella

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Marchant, Founder and Owner of OffshoreAlertMARBELLA, SPAIN, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OffshoreAlert will be hosting an international intelligence, investigations, and recovery conference in Marbella, Spain, on June 19-21.The event combines world-class sessions with unparalleled networking opportunities for all participants in high-value international finance.Speakers include former La Liga football referee Xavi Estrada, who will speak about the bribery allegations involving FC Barcelona; Miriam Company, who helped defend music star Shakira against tax fraud allegations; Hazim Nada, who is suing the United Aram Emirates for allegedly orchestrating a 'smear campaign' that he claims caused the collapse of his billion-dollar company, and Rui Pinto, whose 'Football Leaks' website led to 115 rules breaches charges against English Premier League club Manchester City and tax investigations into superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.There will also be a special workshop showing attendees how to investigate property records in Dubai, where hundreds of suspected fraudsters, money launderers, narcotics traffickers, and corrupt politicians have allegedly laundered their ill-gotten gains.One misstep in high-value international finance often leads to millions of dollars of losses and damaged reputations.At The OffshoreAlert Marbella Conference , attendees will meet experts in research, investigations, and asset recovery who can help you avoid such costly mistakes and recover value if those mistakes have already happened.The event will take place at the Kempinski Hotel Bahía, in Estepona, near Marbella, on June 19-21.Full details, and a registration link, can be found at .About OffshoreAlertBased in Miami, USA, OffshoreAlert has been in business since 1996, publishing investigative news and documents about participants in high-value international finance from its website at and organizing conferences in Miami, London, Bangkok, São Paulo, and now Marbella.

