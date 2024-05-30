Attempts to seize Russian money sparks division within G7

(MENAFN) Efforts to seize frozen Russian sovereign funds have sparked division within the Group of Seven (G7) nations, with the United States advocating for confiscation while encountering resistance from some member states, according to statements from Daleep Singh, the deputy national security adviser for international economics at the White House.



Following the freezing of approximately $300 billion in Russian assets by Washington and its allies in February 2022, the UNITED STATES recently granted President Joe Biden the authority to confiscate these funds. Singh highlighted this option as the "most efficient and potent" for the G7 as a whole during an event hosted by the Brookings Institution think tank on Tuesday.



However, Singh noted that seizing the principal amount of these funds is considered a "red line" by several G7 partners, indicating a lack of consensus within the group on this approach. The G7 comprises the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, with the majority of the frozen Russian assets held by European Union member states.



The reluctance to seize the principal amount stems from concerns about potential retaliation from Moscow, as Russia has threatened reciprocal measures in response to any perceived "theft" by Western nations. Singh argued that the decision to freeze the sovereign funds had not resulted in a significant shift away from G7 currencies and proposed seizing the interest on these funds, a step that both the UNITED STATES and the European Union have already agreed upon. He characterized this as merely acknowledging the risk already taken.



The debate underscores the complex dynamics within the G7 regarding strategies to address Russian aggression and support Ukraine. As the UNITED STATES pushes for a more aggressive approach, it faces resistance from its allies, highlighting the challenges of achieving consensus on key policy measures amid geopolitical tensions.

MENAFN30052024000045015687ID1108275125