Xi Jinping vows to strengthen energy cooperation with Arab countries at China-Arab Forum

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Thursday his intention to deepen energy cooperation with Arab countries during the opening of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum in Beijing. Over the past years, China has significantly strengthened its relations with Arab leaders, becoming a major importer of oil from the region. In his speech, Xi emphasized that China will continue to bolster strategic cooperation with Arab nations in the oil and gas sectors, aiming to integrate security with market security, as stated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.



Xi further highlighted China's readiness to collaborate with Arab countries in research and development of modern energy technologies and the production of energy equipment. He underscored China's support for the involvement of Chinese energy companies and financial institutions in renewable energy projects within Arab nations, targeting a total capacity exceeding three million kilowatts. This commitment aligns with China's broader strategy to expand its influence and presence in the Middle East, which was notably reinforced by Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia in late 2022 for discussions on enhancing energy cooperation.



This week, Beijing is hosting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other Arab leaders attending the forum, where discussions are also expected to focus on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. China's growing engagement in the Middle East has caused concern in Washington, with the US warning of potential negative consequences stemming from increased Chinese influence in the region.

