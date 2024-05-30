Vikrant Massey Character Tries To Outrun Cops With Load Of Cash, Gold In 'Blackout' Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The trailer for the upcoming comedy-thriller 'Blackout' was unveiled on Thursday, starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover.

The trailer begins with Vikrant's character driving on a highway as the city of Pune is gripped by a blackout due to a power grid failure.

Vikrant, who is portraying a crime reporter, meets with an accident on the highway but soon discovers that the vehicle he collided with was carrying a substantial amount of cash and gold. As he attempts to take the cash, he is joined by a rookie gun-toting character played by Sunil Grover, social influencers Karan Sonawane and Saurabh Ghadge, and actress Mouni Roy, who all join him in his car.

Vikrant said: "'Blackout' pushes the boundaries of storytelling, and I believe viewers will be captivated by its unique narrative."

The trailer then throws the viewers into a high-speed car chase sequence with the police as Vikrant and the others try to safeguard the cash and gold.

Sunil shared: "Working on 'Blackout' was an extraordinary experience. The film offers a perfect blend of suspense and drama that will keep audiences hooked from start to finish. I can't wait for the world to see it."

Mouni expressed her enthusiasm for the film, saying, "Being a part of 'Blackout' has been an incredible journey. The film's unique storyline and captivating characters drew me in from the start. I'm excited for audiences to witness the suspense and excitement that the film has to offer.”

Written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Niraj Kothari under 11:11 Productions, 'Blackout' will drop on JioCinema on June 7.