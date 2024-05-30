Borell announces split in EU due to USD7 billion arms transfer to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The European Union remains divided over a proposed USD7 billion (EUR6.6 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, according to EUROPEAN UNION foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell. His remarks, made to the press and published on Tuesday, highlight ongoing challenges in reaching a consensus among member states. The aid package, intended to support Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict, was a primary focus of a recent meeting of EUROPEAN UNION foreign and defense ministers.



Borrell emphasized that mobilizing the billions in military aid under the Ukrainian Assistance Fund requires the approval of "seven acts." However, achieving this has proven difficult due to a lack of unanimity among EUROPEAN UNION member states. "This has not been possible for quite a long time because there is not [an] agreement for the consensus needed," he explained. "You know that we need unanimity – unanimity [has] not [been] there for months," he admitted.



Diplomats had hoped to finalize the new aid package ahead of this week's meetings in Brussels, but these hopes were dashed by resistance from Hungary. Budapest has consistently criticized extensive Western support for Ukraine and has refused to provide any military aid to Kiev, whether directly or through the European Union. Hungarian officials have repeatedly called for a ceasefire and have argued that EUROPEAN UNION sanctions against Russia have failed to damage the Russian economy, instead backfiring on the EUROPEAN UNION itself.



Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reiterated his government's position on Monday, stating that Hungary would continue to block the €6.6 billion military aid package despite the "ruckus" among fellow EUROPEAN UNION foreign ministers. In addition to obstructing the military aid package, Hungary's resistance has also stalled a EUROPEAN UNION plan to use profits from frozen Russian sovereign assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine, Borrell noted.



This impasse highlights the broader challenges facing the EUROPEAN UNION in maintaining a unified stance on the Ukraine conflict and supporting Kiev in its struggle against Russian aggression. As the bloc grapples with internal disagreements and differing national interests, the path forward for substantial military assistance to Ukraine remains uncertain.

MENAFN30052024000045015687ID1108275117