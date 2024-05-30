Xi proposes "wide-ranging" peace conference to resolve conflict between Israel, Palestine

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a "wide-ranging" peace conference to resolve the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, stressing that justice in the Middle East must not remain "absent forever." Addressing Arab leaders in Beijing, Xi emphasized the necessity for a "broader, more reliable, and effective international peace conference" to tackle the region's issues.



According to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi highlighted the Middle East's significant development potential, asserting that justice and fairness must be maintained. "The Middle East is a land with broad prospects for development," Xi noted. "Justice should not be absent forever," he reiterated, calling for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to achieving peace.



At the opening of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, Xi expressed a profound sense of connection with Arab countries, with the aim of deepening China’s ties with the region. "Every time I meet our Arab friends, I feel a deep sense of intimacy," Xi stated in his speech. He attributed the strong relationship between China, its people, and Arab nations to the historical exchanges along the ancient Silk Road, highlighting the long-standing friendship and cooperation that have evolved over time.



The China-Arab States Cooperation Forum aims to further strengthen these bonds, promoting collaboration and mutual understanding between China and the Arab world. Xi's call for a comprehensive peace conference signifies China's increasing involvement and commitment to playing a central role in Middle Eastern geopolitics, with a focus on fostering peace and stability in the region.

