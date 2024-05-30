Israeli occupation army declares it had achieved "practical control" over entire Philadelphia border axis

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Israeli declared that it had achieved "practical control" over the entire Philadelphia border axis, which lies between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. If this assertion holds true, the Israeli military's control would markedly intensify the siege on Gaza's borders, allowing it to oversee all entry points for humanitarian aid into the area.



This maneuver effectively cuts Gaza's geographical ties with Egypt, enabling Israel to enforce measures that either prevent or restrict the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. These individuals are currently experiencing severe humanitarian hardships due to the ongoing conflict that has been imposed on them since October 7.



Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Army Radio, an official broadcast, reported that, "We have completed control of the Philadelphia border axis with Egypt, except for a small section near the coast and the Tel al-Sultan area" located to the west of Rafah city in southern Gaza.



The broadcast further clarified that this remaining section, although not physically occupied, is under "control by the army through fire and surveillance," which amounts to "practical control" of the entire axis. This situation highlights the extensive measures undertaken by the Israeli military to consolidate its control over Gaza's borders and limit the entry of vital humanitarian aid into the region.

